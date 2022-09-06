The Chicago Bulls treated fans to an engaging time over the Labor Weekend at the debut edition of the Bulls Fest.

Chicago’s iconic street festival culture was on display at the just concluded Bulls Fest over the Labor Day Weekend as fans of Chicago Bulls were treated to fun activities including 3v3 basketball tournament, dunk contest, live music, art exhibitions, kid-friendly activities, as well as food and drinks.



The 2-day event, which was free to attendees, offered a new opportunity to build engagement and excitement as the Bulls get ready for the start of the 2022-2023 regular season.

#BullsFest 2022 is a wrap! ❤️



We can’t wait to see you again soon for the season #BullsNation! pic.twitter.com/OKdEdrO1bU — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) September 5, 2022

Chicago Bulls Legends, Ben Gordon (2005 Sixth Man of the Year Awardee) and Randy Brown shared enthusiastically from their wealth of experience by coaching some young hoopers regarding the concept and of the game.



Fans stayed organized for the Meet and Greet session with Sophomore, Ayo Dosunmu and Rookie, Dalen Terry, as it was a very long and patient queue.

The event’s headline artiste, Chicago’s own G-Herbo closed out the entertainment line-up of the day with lyrical and rhythmic dexterity. Benny the Bull, the Luvabulls and local favorites, The Chosen Few DJ’s, Sixteen Candles and The Trippin’ Billies were part of the line-up.



In all, the Chicago Bulls organization nailed it, as the concept is worth building upon in the coming years. The 3v3 tourney was well coordinated and caught the attention of spectators. Combine that with the different stations and clinics on hand to try by all and sundry, made the festival a welcome development.

