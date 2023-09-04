Fans React to Former White Sox Ace’s Brutal Performance

It’s Been a Crazy, Disappointing Month for Lucas Giolito Since the White Sox Traded Him Away

Before Rick Hahn was fired as the General Manager of the South Siders and replaced by Chris Getz, Hahn might’ve been onto something when he traded away former ace pitcher Lucas Giolito.

Lucas Giolito's Cleveland Guardians debut did not go well 3 IP, 9 ER, 7 H, 3 HR, 3 SO, 3 BB, 76 P pic.twitter.com/6F5KlY4Sip — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 4, 2023

Making his debut for the Cleveland Guardians on Labor Day against the Minnesota Twins, Giolito allowed nine earned runs on only seven hits in three innings of work. He also coughed up three home runs on the night, including Twins 3B Royce Lewis’ third grand slam of 2023, turning a critical matchup between the top two teams in the American League Central into a laugher. It was also a continuation of a month-long slump for the former ace of the Chicago White Sox.

Claimed by the Guardians off waivers August 31 from the Los Angeles Angels, Giolito now has an 8.57 ERA in seven starts since being acquired by the Angels near the MLB Trade Deadline. He’s given up 13 home runs and has a 2.06 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 35.2 innings pitched during that span. His decline in performance also coincided with the Angels’ epic collapse, as they have yet to win 10 games since the beginning of August.

Lucas Giolito Was the Ace of the White Sox for Years

After being acquired from the Washington Nationals prior to the 2017 season, Giolito struggled in his first couple of seasons with the team, posting a 6.13 ERA his first full season as an MLB starting pitcher in 2018. A simple change in his pitching mechanics then led to his breakout 2019 season, where he earned his only career All-Star selection and placed sixth in the Cy Young Award voting. It was also the beginning of a three-year stretch where he earned Cy Young Award votes, pitching to a 3.47 ERA with 526 strikeouts in 427.2 innings.

Following a down year last season, Giolito returned to form prior to the deadline with the White Sox. One of the more reliable starters for the team this season, he posted a 3.79 ERA in 23 starts with a strikeout rate of 9.7 per nine innings. In seven total seasons on the South Siders, Giolito was 59-52 with a 4.20 ERA with 993 strikeouts in 929 innings. He also pitched a no-hitter on August 25, 2020.

Fans React to Lucas Giolito’s Brutal Performance on Labor Day

Naturally, baseball fans had plenty to say about the former White Sox ace’s debut performance.

His Guardians debut and farewell game — SpermCenter (@Sperm_Center) September 4, 2023

So is he gonna sink the playoff chances of two teams this year — Stefan The Adequate (@StefanNotSteven) September 5, 2023

Just the results of another Rick Hahn masterclass trade — Chad X Burns (@cxburns) September 5, 2023

However, one fan on X (f.k.a. Twitter) put Giolito’s 2023 season into perspective, and hopes that things go better for him down the line.

At some point u have to feel bad for the guy. He has to really be going through it. A terrible season no matter where he goes. A divorce in the middle of the season. Hopefully once things settle down for him personally he can refocus and come back better next year… — Jared DeBrizzi (@feelthebreeze34) September 5, 2023

Baseball fans should hope so as well.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE