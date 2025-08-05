Chicago Bears had a couple nasty fights break out between teammates

Per multiple reports, the Chicago Bears had their most physical practice on Tuesday since the days when Lovie Smith was the head coach.

The level of intensity at Halas Hall during the two-hour-plus session led to several fights between teammates.

The Chicago Bears had at least four fights break out

Per Courtney Cronin of ESPN, the Bears had four “skirmishes” break out during practice. One fight between offensive lineman Braxton Jones and defensive end Austin Booker was capped off by defensive tackle Dexter Jones pushing Jones, who recently returned to practice after recovering from surgery, to the ground.

“I’ve counted four skirmishes today, including the last one between Braxton Jones and Austin Booker that ended with Gervon Dexter pushing Jones to the ground,” Cronin wrote.

Roschon Johnson threw a ball at Jonathan Owens

Running back Roschon Johnson and safety Jonathan Owens also fell to the ground in a fight.

“More tempers flaring at practice,” Cronin wrote. “Roschon Johnson and Jonathan Owens got into it and ended up on the ground scrapping. Johnson ran up and down the sideline, presumably as punishment for his role in the scuffle.”

The increase in physicality during the practice was a welcome change from recent regimes that sometimes appeared to appreciate having a passive locker room to a unit that showed passion during workouts and games.

While the Bears don’t need any unnecessary injuries to come from fighting, it’s nice to hear that the players care and have a fire under them at practice.

Hopefully, that energy carries over to their joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Friday.

