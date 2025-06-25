Final 2025 NBA mock draft doesn’t give Chicago Bulls star center

The NBA Draft is tonight, which means the endless mock drafts and predictions on who the Chicago Bulls will pick will cease. The 12th pick will come and go in a few hours, and we’ll all know officially who the newest member of the Bulls is. Will it be Derik Queen, the Maryland center who’s been mocked to Chicago countless times? Not according to one insider’s final guess.

Final mock draft sees Chicago Bulls draft Collin Murray-Boyles

Derik Queen is a popular choice in NBA mock drafts for the Chicago Bulls. The fit is obvious, the need is present, and the talent is there. But in this final mock from Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman, Queen was there at 12. He just wasn’t the pick.

“Scouts sound split on Collin Murray-Boyles’ power, scoring instincts, size, and lack of shooting. [Some] size and perimeter skill could help mask some of Murray-Boyles’ issues,” Wasserman said. “Either way, he should be able to provide a unique punch of offense and physicality with his low-post effectiveness, driving, rebounding, and playmaking flashes.”

While Murray-Boyles isn’t a traditional center, he can play the five in some smaller lineups, so the Bulls can take him without ignoring the most glaring need they have on their roster. They should, however, draft a true center later on in the draft if this is what they do. Nikola Vucevic is likely going to be gone by next season’s end if not sooner, and they don’t have much in the way of successors at this time.

Right now, they do still ultimately need talent, so picking a non-center at 12 is not the worst idea. It’s certainly interesting when Queen, Joan Beringer, Asa Newell, and Thomas Sorber were all on the board. The South Carolina product’s skillset is enough, apparently, to entice the Chicago front office.

That would give the Bulls a core of Matas Buzelis, Murray-Boyles, Josh Giddey (assuming he does re-sign with the team for a few seasons), and Coby White (assuming he’s not traded). It could certainly be a lot worse.

