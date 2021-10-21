First NFL Coach to be Fired? Vegas Odds Are on Chicago Bears’ Matt Nagy

Following an ugly 24-14 loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 6, Vegas has updated their odds of the first NFL head coach receiving a pink slip and atop the odds is the Chicago Bears’ Matt Nagy.

BetOnline.ag ‘s latest odds on the subject show Nagy at +150 odds, leading the field as the likeliest candidate to get the boot first this season. He’s followed by first year head coach Urban Meyer in Jacksonville and the New York Giants’ Joe Judge.

Updated 1st #NFL HC to be fired odds (@betonline_ag): Matt Nagy (+150)

Urban Meyer (+250)

Joe Judge (+325)

Brian Flores (+600)

Vic Fangio (+900)

Mike Zimmer (18/1)

Ron Rivera (20/1)

Dan Campbell (25/1)

David Culley (40/1)

Robert Saleh (40/1)

Frank Reich (50/1)

Zac Taylor (50/1) — Jaime Eisner (@JaimeEisner) October 20, 2021

In the 102 year history of the franchise, the Bears have never fired a head coach mid-season which does raise some questions as to why Nagy is atop the odds. In his fourth year as coach of the Bears, Nagy currently holds a 31-23 regular season record, with a 0-2 postseason record.

Obviously the focus hasn’t been on Nagy’s coaching record, but his impact as a playcaller on offense, as three weeks ago he surrendered playcalling duties to offensive coordinator Bill Lazor. Despite the switch, the passing game has yet to get going with rookie QB Justin Fields. The Bears rank dead last in passing yards in the NFL. However, the offense has compiled the 7th most rushing yards in the league.

Could an embarrassing showing in Tampa Bay against the reigning champion Buccaneers be the final nail in the coffin for Nagy’s tenure in Chicago? We’ll find out this Sunday.

