The Chicago Cubs are poised to be one of the better teams in the National League this year and give the Milwaukee Brewers a run for their money for the National League Central.

The Cubs had a great offseason where they acquired talented players like Kyle Tucker and Ryan Pressly to help get them over the hump and make the playoffs.

Since the Cubs have high expectations, MLB The Show gave five of their players high ratings for this year’s game.

Five Chicago Cubs receive high ratings

MLB The Show is one of the best baseball video games on the market and will launch on March 18. The makers of the respected franchise have been making the rounds in the baseball world to list the highest-rated players on each team.

The Cubbies #MLBTheShow Top 5 are set to bear this season's challenges for the @Cubs! 🐻⚾ pic.twitter.com/vsuk6bzoTj — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) March 5, 2025

In this year’s version of the Show, the Cubs have five players receiving high ratings. Kyle Tucker is rated the highest with a 93 overall. Tucker’s rating could have been higher if his season wasn’t cut short due to a broken shin.

Following Tucker on the list are Seiya Suzuki, Justin Steele, and Dansby Swanson, who all received 86 overalls. The lowest-rated Cub on the list is Shota Imanaga, who received an 85 overall, which to me feels low.

Imanaga is coming off a stellar season in his first season in Major League Baseball after coming over from Japan. In his first year, Imanaga made 29 starts where he pitched to a 15-3 record with a 2.91 ERA and 174 strikeouts in 173.1 innings pitched.

This overall stat line landed Imanaga his first All-Star appearance and finished in the top five for both the Cy Young and the Rookie of the Year voting. Given those accolades on top of his stats, Imanaga should be around 87-88 overall since he’s the Cub’s second-best player.

A respectable group of players

All five of these guys listed are supposed to be key parts of the Cub’s success this season, and all have “big” years.

Tucker, Suzuki, and Swanson will be key cogs in the Cubs lineup this season, while Imanaga and Steele will be two pillars in the Cubs rotation this season.

These ratings could change depending on how their seasons go, but to start with five players with high ratings is a good sign for the Cub’s season.

