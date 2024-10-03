FOCO releases Chicago Bears rookie Caleb Williams bobblehead for 2024

FOCO releases new Chicago Bears Caleb Williams bobblehead

FOCO is welcoming this rookie to the gridiron with an officially licensed Caleb Williams Chicago Bears 2024 Rookie Series Bobblehead. Time to Bear Down with this Windy City whiz kid! It’s game on for this rookie, so get ready to start a youth movement in your collection with the Caleb Williams Rookie Series Bobblehead. Make sure to get your hands on this limited-edition bobblehead and upgrade that awesome Bears collection before it’s too late!

The Caleb Williams Rookie Bobblehead portrays Williams wearing his blue gameday uniform in an action pose, ready to make the play of the game. Also included is a team-colored backdrop and base with steel-textured accents throughout that will look great in your collection. The bobble is limited to 124 units retailed at $80 standing at 8 inches tall.

How to get your Chicago Bears Caleb Williams bobblehead

Make sure you get your hands on the Caleb Williams Chicago Bears 2024 Rookie Series Bobblehead before they are all gone. Like all FOCO bobbleheads, each piece is hand-crafted and painted so that no two bobbleheads look the same creating a unique and diverse look to each collectible the company brings to life! Grab your Caleb Williams Rookie Series Bobblehead now and get ready to cheer the Bears this NFL season.

Cheer them on with the best officially licensed collectibles and merchandise in the game from our guys at FOCO! BEAR DOWN!!!

