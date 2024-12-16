FOCO has released a special edition Rome Odunze Chicago Bears rookie bobblehead

FOCO is welcoming this Chicago Bears rookie to the gridiron! Rome Odzune meets the Windy City!

Make sure everyone knows you were cheering him on from day one with the officially licensed Rome Odunze Chicago Bears 2024 Rookie Series Bobblehead from FOCO. It’s game on for this rookie with the Rome Odunze 2024 Rookie Series Bobblehead. Get ready to start a youth movement in your collection and chronicle the start of his superstar career with the Rome Odunze Rookie Series Bobblehead.

The bobblehead portrays Odunze wearing his blue gameday uniform in an action pose, ready to make the play of the game. The bobble is limited to 124 units retailed at $80 standing 8 inches tall.

Make sure you get your hands on the Rome Odunze Chicago Bears 2024 Rookie Series Bobblehead before it’s all gone. Like all FOCO bobbleheads, each piece is hand-crafted and painted so that no two bobbleheads look the same creating a unique and diverse look to each collectible the company brings to life!

Grab your Rome Odunze Chicago Bears 2024 Rookie Series Bobblehead now and show off your fandom with the best officially licensed collectibles and merchandise in the game from our guys at FOCO! GO BEARS!!!

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE