With the end of summer comes October and the start of the NBA season. What ended up being a bit of a surprising season last year saw the Bulls finish 6th in the Eastern Conference, good enough for a playoff appearance. Going into the 2022–2023 season the expectations for the Bulls are higher than they have been in years past. The addition of Lonzo Ball may be one of the most under the radar additions across the NBA this offseason and if DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine play like they are capable of then the Bulls fans are in for a great season.

October not only brings NBA basketball but also Halloween of course. FOCO just released a Halloween Bobblehead collection of mascots across various sports leagues including Benny The Bull. The bobble features Benny in an action pose standing atop a stage themed base. Benny wears a mask, holds a rose, and has a cape attached. For classic horror fans they will instantly recognize that his costume is a reference to “The Phantom of The Opera.” On the front of the stage in black letters Benny’s name is displayed.

The bobblehead is limited to 222 units, retails for $65, and stands at 8in tall. Unlike most FOCO bobblehead releases, this collection launched in stock, ready to ship immediately! Each one is hand painted and handcrafted so no two are exactly the same. With this being a unique mascot bobblehead it will sell put quickly so head over to FOCO.com and purchase your Benny The Bull Chicago Bulls Halloween Bobblehead now!

