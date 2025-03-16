Hard to believe that Opening Day is right around the corner and better yet, we get to see opening day begin in less than a week as Tuesday and Wednesday kicks off the 2025 MLB Regular Season with MLB’s Tokyo Series, featuring the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs.

Our friends at FOCO are excited to announce a 4-day collection that features all of your favorite stars from both squads as they get ready to battle it to open up the 2025 season.

To kick off the Tokyo Series launch, FOCO has released embroidered team themed bears and player bears from each team. Each bear has it’s own distinct design of team logos, colorways, and Tokyo Series themed logos all over. In addition, FOCO also released commemorative player and team baseballs that will go great in your collection.

Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday will feature a variety different themed and sized bobblehead collection for both teams from Tokyo World Tour MLB Japan 25th Anniversary bobbleheads to player bobbleheads and so much more.

More Chicago Cubs collectibles coming soon!

Make sure to stay tuned the next few days for FOCO’s incredible 2025 MLB Tokyo Series Collection for

the Dodgers and the Cubbies.

Each collectible and piece of merchandise is handcrafted and painted so that no two pieces of merchandise look exactly the same creating a unique and diverse presence to all of FOCO’s masterpiece products!

Make sure to click on any one of the links in this article to snag yourself some Tokyo Series collectibles now and don’t miss the action as the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Chicago Cubs starting this Tuesday and Wednesday!

