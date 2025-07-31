The future of the North Side is here! The Chicago Cubs Pete Crow-Armstrong Medium Bighead Bobblehead brings one of baseball’s rising stars to life in a bold, larger-than-life design that’s impossible to miss.

Standing 6.5 inches tall, this handcrafted and hand-painted collectible features PCA in his iconic Cubs pinstripes, glove ready and arm raised in classic outfield swagger.

From the oversized head to the custom “PETE” nameplate and Cubs logos on the eye-catching base, every detail celebrates the next big name in Chicago baseball. Limited to just 125 pieces, this is more than a bobblehead — it’s a statement. Whether it’s repping your favorite prospect or leveling up your Cubs collection, this one’s a must-have for serious fans. Snag yours before they’re gone — because this Bighead’s going fast!

Pete Crow-Armstrong’s new Cubs bobbelehead

Pete Crow-Armstrong Chicago Cubs Medium bighead – $55

Edition Size: 125

Where to Find more Chicago Cubs Gear?

The bobblehead above is just a sampling of the full selection of Cubs merchandise offered by FOCO. FOCO is the prime location for officially licensed sports merchandise, and their love of the game is seen in all their products from their apparel to their collectibles. If you don’t like what you see above, check out hundreds of additional options with FOCO’s full Cubs catalog.

