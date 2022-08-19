FOCO has released new Chicago Cubs bobbleheads for their City Connect jerseys

The Chicago Cubs unveiled their alternate City Connect jerseys last season which they are bringing back

this year. The uniforms are all a dark blue hue with the word “Wrigleyville” across the chest of the

jerseys. The players numbers are on the left side of the players chests and their names are on the back.

To accent the dark blue, the uniforms have powder blue accents throughout making them some of the

cleanest alternate uniforms the MLB has ever released.

FOCO just released a collection of 3 bobbleheads featuring players in the alternate Chicago Cubs City

Connect uniforms. The collection features Wilson Contreras, Seiya Suzuki, and the mascot Clark all

repping the uniforms as they stand atop a thematic Wrigley Field base. On the front of each of the

bobbleheads, the player (or mascot’s) name is displayed in front and the person atop stands in an action

pose.

Each of the three bobbleheads are limited to just 322 individually-numbered units and retail for $80

They are handcrafted and hand painted so no detail goes unnoticed. The bobbleheads stand at roughly

8in tall perfect for any shelf at home, or desk at work. Head over to FOCO to preorder your Chicago Cubs

City Connect Bobbbleheads now!

