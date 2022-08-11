Last year marked the first ever MLB Field of Dreams game which turned out to be a massive success. Fans and players alike were treated to an amazing spectacle ahead of the event and had the pleasure of enjoying what may have been the best game of the 2021 season. This year’s Field of Dreams game features two of the National League’s most historic franchises, the Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago Cubs. While this has not been a banner season for either franchise, the hype surrounding the Field of The Dreams game this year remains immense.

Among the dozens of players who will get the chance to play in the Field of Dreams game some of the notable Cubs partaking in the game will be Seiya Suzuki, Wilson Contreras, and Ian Happ. FOCO just released their Chicago Cubs 2022 Dyersville Bobblehead Collection of 8 bobbleheads featuring the three players above as well as other fan favorite Cubs players and mascots both past and present to celebrate the big game. The collection features the aforementioned Suzuki, Contreras, and Happ, as well as Marcus Stroman, Kyle Hendricks, the mascot Clark, and two bobbles of Cubs legend Ernie Banks.

The collection features each of the 8 players and mascots positioned in action poses while they are placed atop a thematic corn field base. The names of the players and mascot are displayed in front with the moon of the night sky behind them. The bobbles stand at 8 in tall and retail for $60 except the Ernie Banks Then and Now Bobblehead that retails at $80, which features Ernie and the mascot Clark having a catch.

Like all of FOCO’s bobbles, they are handcrafted and hand painted so no two are exactly the same. What better way to celebrate baseball’s new annual tradition then with a timeless bobblehead! The Chicago Cubs 2022 Dyersville Bobblehead Collection can be preordered from FOCO here!

