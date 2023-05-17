The Major League Baseball season rolls on here through May and to celebrate, our friends at FOCO have cooked up another bobblehead collection that will be a fan favorite.

FOCO is set to release a new Peanuts line featuring Snoopy bobbleheads for all 30 MLB teams including the Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox. This is the first bobblehead in the new series with more coming soon.

Take a look at images of the new bobbleheads below:

The bobbleheads are now available for preorder at $65 and are individually numbered out of 150 units to increase the collectability.

