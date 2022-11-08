With the calendar flipping to November, the holiday season is here. It wont be long before we see the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade hit our screens. And to celebrate the event, FOCO is releasing special mascot bobbleheads for teams across the league including Chicago Bears mascot Staley Da Bear.

Staley is one of a bunch of mascots featured in this limited series, showing him as a parade day float being held on by strings.

Check out the bobblehead below:

The bobblehead is available now at FOCO for $80 and is limited to just a quantity of 222.

