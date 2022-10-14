Two new Chicago Bears bobbleheads have been released by our friends at FOCO

The 2022 season isn’t going as planned for the Chicago Bears, falling to 2-4 on the year after the loss to Washington on Thursday Night Football. But fans might help their sorrows by reliving the glory days of the 1985 team.

And to do that, our friends at FOCO have released special bobbleheads with Mike Singletary and Richard Dent being featured.

As part of the NFL Pro Gate series, both Dent and Singletary get their own bobblehead in this line. Check out pictures of the two bobbleheads below:

Each bobblehead is numbered out of 322 and costs $70. You can preorder Richard Dent here and Mike Singletary here.

