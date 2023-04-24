Chicago Bears have great pre-draft meeting with Darnell Wright

We are just three days away from the long-awaited NFL Draft, and finding out who the Chicago Bears will select at number nine overall. There’s plenty of rumors going around that GM Ryan Poles will trade back in the first for more picks, but at this point no one can really predict what will go down. They have plenty of holes to fill on the offensive and defensive lines, which will likely be addressed.

One of those potential targets with their first-round pick, regardless of where they are, is offensive tackle Darnell Wright from the University of Tennessee. Wright recently had a pre-draft visit with the Chicago Bears, and he was very impressed by the entire experience. He’s been mocked to Chicago by multiple big-name draft analysts, including Mel Kiper.

According to a recent article and video from NBC Sports Chicago, Wright spoke on his visit with Poles at Halas Hall and how comfortable he felt.

“You walk into the GM’s office, and they want to really ask you some questions, they want to get to know you, and they want to dig a little bit to see what you’re about,” Wright told NBC Sports Chicago. “I remember going in there and it was good, [general manager Ryan Poles] asked me some questions, dug a little bit. I just knew – I think they were impressed because I could just be myself. I don’t have anything to hide. I don’t have to sit in there and try to be this perfect person or make these perfect sentences to sound like the perfect person. I could just be myself. They respected that.”

Wright is an absolute monster on the offensive line. The 2022 All-SEC tackle has plenty experience along the line, as he racked up an impressive 2746 career college snaps for Tennessee at both left and right tackle. He stands 6 foot 5 inches tall, weighing in at 332 pounds. An absolute force on the edge.

Darnell Wright was very impressed with Chicago Bears offensive-line coach Chris Morgan

One of the best parts about these pre-draft visits, is the fact that most organizations have already watched all the film. They know the stats, they know the prospects strengths and weaknesses, so the visit is commonly focused on off the field things, and just getting to know the players better. It’s a more personable experience rather than just a football one.

Darnell Wright raved about his conversation with Chicago Bears offensive-line coach Chris Morgan. According to the article, Wright and Morgan had an instant connection.

“I talked to coach C-Mo for a long time,” Wright said. “It was funny, he was talking to me about what are some of your pet peeves? It’s funny, right off the bat, his No. 1 pet peeve and my No. 1 pet peeve are both the same thing. So, it’s going to be fun working with him if I end up with the Bears.”

Wright continued on that point, explaining the pet peeves the two have in common.

“He said I want players that come in and have talent and don’t just get by,” Wright said. “He kind of explained, you know, ‘you’ve done good up to this point, but you’ve got so much more in you.’ My pet peeve is like when I feel like I can do something, and I’ll establish that foundation with the team – you know you have to establish that trust before you can do anything extra – I told him how after I establish that I want to try some things and see what works best for me.

Another interesting note is that Chicago Bears wide receiver Velus Jones Jr was a teammate of Wright’s at the University of Tennessee. He’s already been speaking with Jones about the expectations that come with being a Chicago Bear, and how the organization operates.

Would you like the Bears to go after Wright? He’s surely a position of need at either tackle position, and could give Justin Fields even more protection than what Poles has been trying to provide him. Any SEC lineman is usually a workhorse, as the conference continues to produce high-level talent year after year.

Darnell Wright in a Chicago Bears uniform could be a perfect fit.

