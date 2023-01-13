Former Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith is a first team All-Pro for the first time in his career

Starting the year not too many Bears fans would have expected Roquan Smith to be traded. Now Roquan is a Raven and the Ravens gave him a nice contract. Fair to say he earned it as he made the All-Pro team this year against stiff competition.

Roquan is joined by two other linebackers on the first team. Fred Warner from San Francisco and Matt Milano from Buffalo. Solid company Roquan finds himself in. Fred Warner has basically become the best backer in the league and barring injuries Milano has been a top five linebacker for a while now.

The Associated Press 2022 NFL All-Pro Team First Team: pic.twitter.com/xJEVWCHTjJ — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) January 13, 2023

Certainly mixed feelings for Bears fans as Roquan was loved in Chicago but obviously the contract talks breaking down, the trade request and his distain about changing positions truly casted a black cloud on his time here. Now he is a Raven for a while and the Ravens are also in the playoffs which leaves even more of a sour taste.

