Former Bears OL relishes win over Green Bay Packers

The Chicago Bears are bad this season. That’s not a surprise, as many analysts predicted the Bears would struggle with their roster and dead cap space problems. However, their rival, the Green Bay Packers, are underperforming through the season’s first seven weeks. One former Bears offensive lineman, now with the Washington Commanders, was pleased with himself after their Week 7 win.

The Commanders held on to beat the Packers 23-21 in one of the NFL’s big surprises this weekend. The Packers have dropped three games in a row and now have a 3-4 record. After beating the Bears on Thursday night in Week 6, the Commanders have now won two in a row. They also have a 3-4 record.

Charles Leno Jr. had an excellent quote after the win

Following the win, former Bears offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr. gave his take on the win. He took a shot at the Bears’ expense and the Packers’.

“I’ve beat the Packers probably three times in my career now. I played in Chicago for seven years. That man number 12 [Aaron Rodgers] he can be a lot. Personally, it’s a win for me. Back-to-back, I beat the Packers and the Bears two weeks in a row; uh, I’m a happy man.”

Charles Leno Jr. with the best quote after the game because he rarely beat the Packers when he was with the Bears “This is a win for me!” 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/g5o5CJFOa9 — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) October 23, 2022

Leno played for the Bears from the 2014 season through 2020. The Bears beat the Packers twice while Leno was there. Once in 2015 and then the second time in 2018. Leno should be happy after the past two weeks. He’s in a much better place in Washington this year than in Chicago. The Bears haven’t beaten the Packers since Leno left Chicago. The Bears have lost seven in a row to the Packers.

