Mitch Trubisky has had an up and down career and that continued here in 2022 after Week 4. Selected second overall by the Bears and facing tons of criticism and pressure, Mitch never found his footing in Chicago. It was partly because of the system under Matt Nagy that never fit his play style. Moreover, it was on Mitch as well. The Bears QB is better now but Justin Fields lackluster O-Line and weapons are costing the Bears.

Trubisky had a strong 2018 season followed by average campaigns. He spent last season in Buffalo as the backup to Josh Allen. This season, he signed with Pittsburgh and won the starting QB competition against rookie Kenny Pickett and veteran Mason Rudolph. After three and half games as the starter, Trubisky was benched for Pickett in a Week 4 loss to the Jets. It now appears that move will be permanent moving forward.

The #Steelers are expected to move forward with rookie QB Kenny Pickett, sources say, as the first-rounder is set to replace Mitch Trubisky in the lineup. Pickett saw his first action on Sunday and is slated to be the QB moving forward. pic.twitter.com/Lc2ZiMerlg — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 3, 2022

Losing the starting job will also cost Trubisky money. He is now one of the better backups in the league and will give Pittsburgh a decent option in case Pickett struggles.

Mitchell Trubisky needed to play 60% of the #Steelers snaps this season to lock in an additional $1M bonus. With Kenny Pickett now the QB1, it appears that Trubisky's 2022 compensation will remain at $6.285M. His $8M salary next season is non-guaranteed.https://t.co/D6hwSNkaUX — Spotrac (@spotrac) October 3, 2022

Mitch Trubisky did not do a great job in a Steelers uniform. His completion percentage was under 60% and he threw only two touchdowns. However, that was offset with his two interceptions thrown. There was a similar theme of mediocre play from the Bears to the Steelers. A good defense would be able to keep the team in the game until Trubisky made that one big play. Moreover, the Steelers offense lacked explosiveness and efficiency.

Mitch Trubisky was benched for Nick Foles in Week 3 of 2020. Fast forward two years, he was benched in Week 4. Is Mitchell Trubisky meant to spend the rest of his career as a backup?

