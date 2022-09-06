Former Bears QB revealed to be a Pittsburgh Steelers captain

Mitch Trubisky is a likely starter in Week One for the Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers were keeping the status of their Week One starting quarterback a secret. Reports came out this week that the starter will be former Chicago Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky. Trubisky recently received a significant honor from his teammates.

Trubisky was the Bears’ quarterback from 2017-2020 after the team traded up to draft him as the second overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft. He struggled in John Fox’s and Matt Nagy’s systems before he spent 2021 as Josh Allen’s backup with the Buffalo Bills.

Trubisky signed a two-year deal with the Steelers this offseason. Not long after Trubisky was signed, the Steelers took quarterback Kenny Pickett in the first round of the 2022 draft. The two were competing for the starting job in the preseason. Trubisky beat the rookie out for now. We’ll see how long as Steelers fans were already impatient with Trubisky at the start of training camp.

However, it appears Trubisky has won over the support of his teammates. According to Brooke Pryor of ESPN, Trubisky was named a team captain for the Steelers. Trubisky was honored to be named a captain:

“It’s a tremendous honor,” Trubisky said of being named a captain. “Anytime you’re voted by your peers and your teammates, it obviously means a lot. I just come in here, try to lead by example, earn the trust of my teammates, and for them to vote me captain, it definitely means a lot.”

Trubisky could have a good season with the Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers offense has a chance to be highly successful with Trubisky as the starter. The team has the talented wide receiver Diontae Johnson and a potential young star in rookie George Pickens. Pickens had an amazing preseason. If Trubisky can master the offense this season, we might not see Pickett for a while. Pickett was overrated coming out of college.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE