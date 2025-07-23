Former Chicago Bears wide receiver drawing major free agent interest

The Chicago Bears have stocked their wide receiver room with talent, featuring names like DJ Moore, Rome Odunze and Luther Burden. But one standout receiver from the 2024 season remains noticeably missing.

Keenan Allen led Chicago with seven touchdown receptions in his lone season with the Bears, adding 70 receptions for 744 yards. But since entering free agency, there hasn’t been much noise about his future. There has certainly been speculation, but as the Bears begun training camp, Allen’s status remained up in the air.

But now, the wide receiver is reportedly drawing widespread interest from numerous teams, via insider Jordan Schultz. Allen wanted to wait until training camp so he could land the best opportunity possible from any wide receiver needy team.

“Free agent WR Keenan Allen, one of the top remaining players on the market, has drawn interest from multiple teams in recent weeks,” Schultz wrote. “My understanding is he’s been waiting for training camps to open to better assess the landscape and get a clearer picture of each team’s wide receiver situation.”

Keenan Allen’s run with Chicago Bears, immediate future

Until pen is put to paper, nothing is truly official. However, it seems highly unlikely that Allen would return to the Bears. Moore is the team’s WR1 and Odunze is poised to take on an even larger role in year two. With Burden occupying the slot, there simply isn’t room for Allen to play, especially due to what he will get contract wise.

Still, that’s not to say the veteran receiver won’t be of value to other teams. Over his 12 years in the league, Allen has caught 974 passes for 11,274 yards and 66 touchdowns. He has been named to the Pro Bowl six times and is still clearly coveted across the NFL.

By waiting for training camp to open, Allen has given himself the best chance to land a premier role. Outside of just joining a contender, he can now see which of those contenders truly need his services. If an injury or sudden departure come up, the rumblings to sign Allen will only grow louder.

The Bears did meet with free agent wide receiver DJ Chark, meaning they could still add to the room. But despite Allen’s increase in free agent interest, it’d be quite the shock to see a Windy City return.

Potential interested teams

Schultz didn’t go into detail on any of the teams actually showing interest in Allen. But reading through the tea leaves, there are more than one franchise that would make sense as the wide receiver’s landing spot.

The Los Angeles Chargers just saw Mike Williams retire. They have growing star Ladd McConkey as Justin Herbert’s top option, but second-rounder Tre Harris and former first-rounder Quentin Johnston are a bit unheralded. Allen spent the first 11 seasons with the Chargers are could round out his career back with the franchise.

Or, perhaps he could look to join one of the Chargers’ biggest rivals. The Las Vegas Raiders completely changed their franchise over the offseason, signing Pete Carroll as head coach and trading for quarterback Geno Smith. Clearly, they’re trying to compete for a playoff spot in 2025. Adding Allen to the duo of Jakobi Meyers and Brock Bowers would get Las Vegas closer to that goal.

The Pittsburgh Steelers traded for DK Metcalf this offseason, giving new quarterback Aaron Rodgers a star receiver to work with. However, they also traded away George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys. Allen could fill that WR2 role and give Rodgers a trustworthy receiver to work with.

The list goes on, as if Allen as at the top of his game, he could help any team’s offense. It’s now up to the receiver to determine his NFL future.

