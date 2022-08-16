Trending
Bears

Former Chicago Bears WR Anthony Miller out for a year with injury

Jordan Sigler
Anthony Miller
Oct 18, 2020; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller (17) on the sidelines in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Miller’s 2022 season ends early

Reports came out Tuesday that former Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller sustained a season-ending injury. Miller currently plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Miller played for the Bears from the 2018-2020 seasons.

Miller appeared to be on the cusp of making the Steelers’ 53-man roster, according to Dale Lolley, a Steelers beat writer.

Shoulder injuries to Miller have happened before with the Bears and Houston Texans.

Miller was set to be paired again with former Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. Trubisky and Miller had a solid 2018 season that saw Miller nab seven touchdowns in his rookie year. Miller was taken in the second round by the Bears after they traded up for him.

He struggled in the succeeding years with the team and was considered a major bust pick by the Bears’ ex-general manager Ryan Pace. Miller was traded to the Texans last summer.

It’s unfortunate Miller didn’t get the chance to prove himself with the Steelers. Anthony Miller had a lot of talent but never had a chance to succeed in former head coach Matt Nagy’s offense. Miller took a shot at Nagy’s offense during the 2020 season.

It would have been interesting to see how he would have done with Trubisky in a real offense.

I'm Jordan Sigler and I've been writing for CCS since April 2022. I grew up a Chicago sports fan when I lived in in Northern Indiana. I currently reside in Texas, where I've had experience at a few journalism publications. When I’m not tracking Bears coverage, I spend my time as an avid film watcher.

