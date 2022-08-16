Anthony Miller’s 2022 season ends early

Reports came out Tuesday that former Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller sustained a season-ending injury. Miller currently plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Miller played for the Bears from the 2018-2020 seasons.

Miller appeared to be on the cusp of making the Steelers’ 53-man roster, according to Dale Lolley, a Steelers beat writer.

The injuries for Karl Joseph (ankle) and Anthony Miller (shoulder) are season-ending. Tough break for Miller, who was on pace to make the 53-man roster. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 16, 2022

Shoulder injuries to Miller have happened before with the Bears and Houston Texans.

Miller was set to be paired again with former Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. Trubisky and Miller had a solid 2018 season that saw Miller nab seven touchdowns in his rookie year. Miller was taken in the second round by the Bears after they traded up for him.

He struggled in the succeeding years with the team and was considered a major bust pick by the Bears’ ex-general manager Ryan Pace. Miller was traded to the Texans last summer.

It’s unfortunate Miller didn’t get the chance to prove himself with the Steelers. Anthony Miller had a lot of talent but never had a chance to succeed in former head coach Matt Nagy’s offense. Miller took a shot at Nagy’s offense during the 2020 season.

It would have been interesting to see how he would have done with Trubisky in a real offense.

