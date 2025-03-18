Former Chicago Bulls star praises Matas Buzelis amid 2024 rookie season

The 2024 draft class may not have been the strongest in recent memory, but the Chicago Bulls may have found a diamond in the rough with Matas Buzelis. On the season, he’s averaging 7.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per game while shooting 43.5% from the floor in just over 17 minutes per game.

He’s been trending in the right direction, though, making 17 straight starts. He added 17 points on 7/13 shooting against the Utah Jazz, a team with a certain former Bulls star who is thoroughly impressed with Buzelis so far.

Lauri Markkanen praises Chicago Bulls’ Matas Buzelis

Matas Buzelis added nine rebounds, two assists, and a block in that game against the Jazz, a game the Chicago Bulls won 111-97. They have surged into the ninth seed in the East and could make the play-in game, and it’s thanks partly to Buzelis’ growth.

Lauri Markkanen had nothing but praise for the young player after the game. He said to The Athletic, “He’s good. He didn’t back down. That’s always good to see.” Markkanen missed the first game between the Jazz and Bulls because of an injury, so this was his first impression of Buzelis.

“As a rookie, you’ve always got some work that you can do. But I think he’s got the skill and the toughness and, obviously, the athleticism, as we’ve seen. I think he has a huge upside,” Markkanen continued. “And what I’ve heard from talking to his teammates, (Nikola Vučević) and those guys, is that he’s a hard worker and a great kid. I think he’s going to be good.”

Markkanen is signed to a four-year contract with the Jazz worth nearly $200 million. It ends after the 2028-29 season, so barring an unforeseen trade, he will only ever see Buzelis as a competitor in the near future. He looks forward to that, “It’s just sticking with it, putting the work in and keeping his mind right, which it seems he has the ability to do, being a smart kid. I’ll look forward to our matchups.”

Billy Donovan, Buzelis’ coach, said he can see some of Markkanen in the young rookie, noting that Markkanan also incrementally improved as seasons went on and year over year. He anticipates the same happening with the 2024 rookie who he said has “huge upside” just like Markkanan once did. Whether or not he will have similar growth to being an All-Star, both Donovan and Markkanen are intrigued by what Buzelis can be in the NBA.

