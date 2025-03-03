Chicago Cubs former lefty signs with divisional rival: Insider

The Chicago Cubs’ biggest rival this season will be the reigning National League Central Champs, the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Cubs look to have a roster strong enough to hopefully dethrone the Brewers of the NL Central title after having a fantastic off-season.

With the Cubs looking like a serious threat to challenge the Brewers for the title this season, they signed a former Cub to bolster their rotation.

Milwaukee Brewers sign former Chicago Cubs lefty

The Brewers, to help keep the Cubs at bay, added to their rotation by signing free-agent left-hander Jose Quintana to a one-year deal, according to Baseball Insider Robert Murray.

“Free-agent pitcher Jose Quintana and the Milwaukee Brewers are in agreement on a one-year contract, according to sources familiar with the deal.”

Free-agent pitcher Jose Quintana and the Milwaukee Brewers are in agreement on a one-year contract, according to sources familiar with the deal. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) March 3, 2025

Quintana joins a Brewers rotation that needed a fifth starter and gives them a veteran on the staff who enters his 14th season in Major League Baseball.

Quintana’s Cubs tenure

Quintana pitched for the Cubs from 2017 to 2020. Quintana was traded to the Cubs by the Chicago White Sox at the 2017 trade deadline, which included Dylan Cease.

For his Cubs career, the 36-year-old had a record of 33-23 with a 4.24 ERA and 420 strikeouts in 439.2 innings.

Chicago Cubs get some concerning injury news regarding one of their high value players Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE