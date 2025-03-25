Chicago Cubs: Former top prospect makes Houston Astros 2025 Opening Day roster

The Chicago Cubs’ most valuable acquisition this offseason was trading for outfielder Kyle Tucker of the Houston Astros to give them a legitimate star in their lineup.

Tucker, a 3x All-Star and a Gold Glover will add thump to a Cubs lineup that lacked power and bring a winning mentality to the Cubs clubhouse.

The Cubs gave up a haul to acquire Tucker, with one of those pieces set to be a core piece for the Astro’s future.

Former Chicago Cubs prospect makes the Astros roster

The centerpiece in the deal that netted the Cubs Tucker was third baseman Cam Smith, one of the Cub’s best prospects.

Smith, now ranked as the Astros top prospect, was a non-roster invite this spring and was there to foreshadow what fans would see when his time to get called up came. However, Smith had other plans and put on a show this spring.

Smith destroyed the ball this spring, hitting .342/.419/.711 for an OPS of 1.129 and mashed four home runs in 15 games. These numbers made such an impression on manager Joe Espada and his staff that it helped to make their decision easy and inform Smith that he made the team.

“The Astros brought in Cam Smith’s family to tell him he made the Opening Day roster”

The Astros brought in Cam Smith's family to tell him he made the Opening Day roster 🥹 (via @astros)pic.twitter.com/GOqp3WsA6x — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 25, 2025

What’s in store for Smith?

Now that he has made the Major League roster at 22, Smith will likely be playing rightfield for the Astros.

Former Cub Issac Paredes was also in the deal for Tucker and will likely be the Astros third baseman.

Smith should do well with the newly named Daikin Park being a hitter-friendly park.

If Smith can replicate anywhere near the numbers he put up this spring, he should be in the running for this season’s Rookie of the Year award.

Chicago Cubs predicted to hand off Kyle Tucker to NL team for $604 million payday Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE