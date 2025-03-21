Tampa Bay Rays option former Chicago White Sox outfielder after a disappointing spring

The Chicago White Sox have a few of their former players who were a part of their core vying for jobs with other teams after having career drop-offs.

A few players, like Yoán Moncada and Tim Anderson, are with the Los Angeles Angels and are looking to make their 26-man roster and be in Chicago for Opening Day.

Another former player of the White Sox, Eloy Jiménez, signed a deal with the Tampa Bay Rays to hopefully have a bounce back in his career.

Former Chicago White Sox player downhill spiral continues

Jiménez was traded to the Baltimore Orioles by the White Sox at last year’s deadline after he seemingly fell off a cliff offensively. The now 28-year-old was considered one of the Sox’s top prospects and was expected to be a part of their nucleus of players that would have them in the playoffs for years.

Jiménez, between the Sox and the Orioles last season, hit .238/.289/.336 for an OPS and OPS+ of .626 and 81 in 98 games.

Eloy signed a minor-league deal with the Rays this offseason and hoped to turn things around and be the offensive player he was earlier in his career, but that didn’t happen.

Jiménez lost his spot on the roster to Ray’s third baseman Curtis Mead, who was on fire this spring.

“Curtis Mead makes Opening Day roster for the Rays. Eloy Jiménez will begin season at Triple-A.”

Jiménez bad spring

Jiménez was terrible at the plate this spring hitting .235/.278/.353 for an OPS of .631 in 12 games. Eloy also struck out nine times in 34 at-bats (36 plate appearances).

Jiménez’s lack of power, high strikeout rate, and inability to play the field there was no chance he would make the roster over someone like Mead.

He’ll have to find it at Triple-A

If Jiménez has any hope of being an everyday player in the big leagues again, he’ll have to refine his swing down in the minors.

It makes sense for Jiménez to opt into his deal and go to minors as he probably wouldn’t find a deal anywhere else.

Hopefully, Jiménez can refind his swing and be the .272/.317/.441 hitter he was back in 2022, which was his best season.

