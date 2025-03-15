Former Chicago White Sox Ace receives high honor by the Boston Red Sox

The Chicago White Sox had a fantastic offseason from the perspective that they added to their depth and brought in some veterans to lead the young core.

The White Sox needed to trade away Garrett Crochet this offseason to accumulate prospects for their rebuild, and they did just when they sent him to the Boston Red Sox.

Since becoming a Red Sox, Crochet has been his dominant self, which has given him a high honor.

Former Chicago White Sox pitcher receives a high honor

Crochet has had a dominant spring, where he’s had a zero ERA in three games started. Crochet has also managed to punch out 14 batters in 6.1 innings, which is good enough for an astonishing 19.9 strikeouts.

This dominant performance has given the 25-year-old Crochet the honor of being the Red Sox Opening Day starterin his first season with the team.

“Garrett Crochet will get the nod on Opening Day for Boston”

"Garrett Crochet will get the nod on Opening Day for Boston"

Crochet with the White Sox

If the White Sox weren’t in rebuilding mode Crochet would’ve been an excellent piece to build around. The former first-round pick (11th overall) from the University of Tennessee, Crochet originally debuted with the Sox as a reliever, where he first showed his dominance.

The White Sox then decided that since Crochet was so dominant he could work out as being a starter. In his first season as a full-time starter and two years removed from Tommy John surgery, Crochet was excellent pitching to a 6-12 record with a 3.58 ERA in 146.0 innings. These numbers were good enough to help Crochet make his first All-Star team.

This also helped the White Sox build his trade value for when they shopped him this offseason and netted themselves prospects in return.

Success with the Red Sox

Crochet should have success with the Red Sox this season, given he’s looked so strong.

Crochet will be the Ace of the Red Sox staff, which they lacked last season, and will help lead them to the playoffs this season.

The Red Sox will be one of the better teams in the American League this season, and Crochet will be a big reason why.

