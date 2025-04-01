Fans of the Chicago White Sox will remember that not too long ago they were in the midst of a playoff run, which sadly came to an abrupt end.

Most of the players from that run are all gone now, either pursuing opportunities with other teams or not in baseball.

Few players from that team had success with other teams after leaving the Sox, but one did and is now on to the next journey of his career retirement!

Former Chicago White Sox starting pitcher announces his retirement from baseball

According to Baseball Insider Bob Nightengale, Lance Lynn decided to hang up his cleats and retire from Major League Baseball after 13 seasons.

“Veteran pitcher Lance Lynn announces his retirement”

Veteran pitcher Lance Lynn announces his retirement — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) April 1, 2025

Lynn struggled this off-season to find a team willing to sign him. Which was odd after he had a great season with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2024, going 7-4 with a 3.84 ERA in 117.1 innings.

The Chicago Cubs did express some interest before their series in Japan but nothing came of those rumors.

The great career of one of the underrated pitchers

Lynn was one of the most underrated pitchers in his career. Lynn would take the ball every fifth day for any team he was on and consistently give them no less than 20 appearances in a season.

In his 13 years in Major League Baseball, Lynn played for six teams, with the Cardinals being his longest-turned team.

The team Lynn was with the second longest was the White Sox. With the Sox, Lynn pitched three seasons from 2021-2023. In his White Sox career, Lynn had a 25-23 record with a 4.23 ERA and 444 strikeouts in 398.1 innings.

The best season for Lynn with the Sox came in 2021, where he went 11-6 with a 2.69 ERA and a 163 ERA+ in 157.0 innings. Those numbers were good enough for Lynn to be named an All-Star and finish third in the American League Cy Young voting.

An end to a great career

Lynn’s retirement marks the end of a great career and the start of the end of pitchers who are considered workhorses.

Accomplishing so much in his career, Lynn winning the 2011 World Series would probably be the best thing he’s done, and hanging it up now is only fitting.

Thankfully, Lynn went out on his terms and didn’t have a terrible season to show him that age caught up with him.

Thank you for all you have done and given to the game Lance! Have a wonderful retirement!

