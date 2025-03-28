Chicago White Sox once promising prospect clears waivers

The Chicago White Sox have won their first game since 2025 with a commanding win over the Los Angeles Angels, beating them by a score of 8-1.

The two big factors of the game were the White Sox’s ability to hit home runs, having three in the game, and good starting pitching, as Sean Burke gave them six strong innings.

The White Sox are back at it today against the Angels for the second game of the series and will have Jonathan Cannon take the mound.

In other White Sox news, one of their former top prospects, who they designated for assignment, cleared waivers and will start his season at Triple-A Charlotte.

Chicago White Sox outfielder clears waivers to go to Triple-A

The White Sox designated Oscar Colás for assignment almost a week ago now. Colás had a decent spring but didn’t have a spot on the 26-man roster, and per an announcement on Twitter, Colás cleared waivers and will start the season at Triple-A.

Oscar Colás cleared waivers and has been assigned to Class AAA Charlotte. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) March 28, 2025

Colás hit .250/.333/.375 for an OPS of .706 in 10 games.

Colás briefly appeared in 13 games last season and hit .273/.368/.273 for an OPS of .641.

What will Colás role be at Triple-A?

Colás will get a ton of at-bats down at Charlotte and should be the team’s everyday rightfielder.

Colás did spend some time during spring at first base to expand his versatility. That could be a possibility for this season.

Colás can still turn things around and be the offensive player the White Sox thought he would be. He could be added back onto the 40-man and be back up with the club at some point this season if he performs in the minors.

