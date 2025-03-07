Since being drafted in 2024, Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams has faced an unfair amount of harsh criticism. Chicago’s franchise quarterback has often been questioned by analysts, former players, and the media about his work ethic, personality, and character concerns.

Williams still ended up having a solid rookie season, as he overcame so much adversity. His head coach got fired, his offensive coordinator would not even go over film with him, the offensive line was horrific, and the Bears endured a 10-game losing streak. The quarterback broke numerous Bears rookie passing records and threw for 3,541 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, and only 6 interceptions.

The Bears have gone all out to make their quarterback’s future successful starting in 2025. They hired Ben Johnson as head coach and now have traded draft capital for two new offensive linemen: Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson.

The expectations are high for Williams to take an even bigger leap in his development. And for some odd reason, more people believe it might not happen. Former NFL GM Mark Dominik had some very harsh things to say about the quarterback in a video posted on X.

Mark Dominik accuses Caleb Williams of comparing himself to Michael Jordan

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers GM went off about his “problem” with Caleb Williams. Here’s a clip of this baffling take:

Joe Thuney. Ben Johnson. The Bears are making moves. But @MarkdominikNFL wonders if Caleb Williams will do his part. pic.twitter.com/3nOcFxXuba — SūmerSports (@SumerSports) March 5, 2025

I completely disagree with everything he is saying about Williams, in fact Williams never said any of these things that the former NFL GM is accusing him of.

“It’s Caleb that’s gotta change, not Ben. The problem I have with Caleb Williams is he thinks it’s too easy. And he doesn’t understand how much work it is. “You don’t compare yourself to Michael Jordan, in Chicago. And he did. And that’s a big no no. That means you have no awareness for who you are or what Michael Jordan was.”

Caleb Williams never once compared himself to the greatest basketball player of all time. Not once. The Bears quarterback talked about how he wanted to be like Michael Jordan and how he looks up to him, along with Tom Brady and Kobe Bryant.

The former NFL GM is completely false here. Williams thought it was “too easy”. The Chicago Bears quarterback did show struggles throughout his rookie season, however, he still put together one of the better seasons from a Chicago quarterback in a long time.

Dominik believes the Chicago Bears quarterback lacks self-awareness

The former Bucs GM went on to explain that he believes that Williams lacks in self-awareness and motivation. He used Drew Brees as an example in this and said “Do you think Drew Brees was never motivated every day he walked on the practice field?”

I think it’s unfair for people to go after Williams like this, especially after a rookie season. It’s funny how a former NFL GM with a record of 28-52 and drafted Mike Glennon can try to give harsh advice to a franchise quarterback.

Hopefully, the Bears quarterback can use this and all the harsh criticisms he gets as motivation for the 2025 season.

