Former player makes easy pick for #24 Notre Dame vs. Purdue matchup

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish had an absolutely brutal start to the season. As the sixth-ranked team in the nation, they lost to two top-10 squads by a combined four points. Can they get back on track this week? One former player believes they absolutely will, and in epic fashion.

Geoff Schwartz picks Notre Dame to win big

The line between Notre Dame and Purdue is a whopping 24.5 points. One might be tempted to consider the Boilermakers to cover since the Fighting Irish are 0-2, but Geoff Schwartz, a former player himself, thinks that won’t come into play.

“Notre Dame is 0-2 and ready to take its anger out on this Purdue team,” he wrote per FOX Sports. That 0-2 record is a little misleading, since they lost by three and one point to two different top-10 future playoff teams.

“The Irish lost by three on the final play against Miami and then lost by one to Texas A&M on the final play of the game last Saturday night,” Schwartz went on. “Both of their losses came to teams ranked in the top 20 in efficiency.”

In that metric, Purdue is ranked 78th. They may have had a decent showing against USC, but they committed too many turnovers, something the Irish will punish them for. “Notre Dame is far better than USC at nearly every position and the Irish should be able to impose their will,” Schwartz wrote.

He believes it’s a “simple handicap” game in which the Irish will “welcome” a chance to play a lesser team and get back on track. After an emotional letdown against USC, Schwartz doesn’t think the Boilermakers will be able to keep up, thereby letting the Irish not only win but cover the 24.5-point line that oddsmakers have set.

The Irish face an uphill battle to even get back into the playoff conversation after making the title game in 2024, but this weekend is a chance for them to get back on track and at least temporarily stop the bleeding and potentially move back up in the AP Top 25.