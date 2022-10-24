Plenty of action took place in Austin, Texas where the Circuit of the Americas took place in front of a massive crowd and Red Bull took home the constructors championship in Formula 1.

We will take a look at the action that took place, the brilliant driving and the standings implications.

Carlos Sainz put in an incredible lap during qualifying to take pole at the Grand Prix this passed weekend for Ferrari. Unfortunately George Russell who drives for Mercedes dive-bombed him on the first turn of the race and took Carlos out effectively ending his race due to the damage on the car. George did apologize as well as receive a penalty and he took blame for the accident which is impressive considering many of the drivers in Formula 1 never take blame and are always right.

Max Verstappen won the race again even though it looked like a challenge with Lewis Hamilton leading the race for a while until Max caught up to him with six laps remaining. Max and Red Bull have a spaceship it seems and no one could hold Max back without crashing him so it was a relatively easy overtake. With that win Red Bull Racing is the constructors champion for the first time since 2013 as Mercedes has been a complete powerhouse up until now.

Charles Leclerc had a good race for once as he usually is either pole position or top 3 each race but Ferrari messes something up that effectively messes his race up. Its been horrible all year. Charles got 2nd in qualifying but the team had to take a grid penalty due to an engine change and he started in 12th after the ten place grid penalty. Besides that he cut through the field and stayed out of trouble earning himself a podium taking 3rd place.

Besides the opening lap crash there was also a a crash during lap 22 between Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso. Alonso’s car got launched in the air which is rare to see in Formula 1 cars because they have so much downforce on the cars that its so difficult for the car to even be lifted off the ground in any way. Nonetheless Alonso’s car was lifted after hitting the wheel of Stroll forcing it airborne but it did comeback down and crazy enough Alonso kept driving. Stroll was out but Alonso kept racing and he ended up finishing in 7th. Weirdly enough after the race Formula 1 decided to give Alonso a penalty because he continued racing unsafely. There was a technical infringement after the crash and he should not have kept racing. So weird to let a guy do the entire race and actually do well and then say it was unsafe for him to race after its all over (that is very on brand with Formula 1 by the way). Anyway he went from 7th to 15th after the penalty.

The race was definitely interesting and its always a great time when they come to Austin for the Circuit of the Americas. A lot of the drivers love the track and they love Texas with the cowboy hats, the horses, the accents and realizing that the Texas Longhorns stink. Next weekend is in Mexico City, Mexico which is another amazing track and amazing atmosphere.

