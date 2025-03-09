The Chicago White Sox are slowly ramping up to start the season, which begins on March 27 when they take on the Los Angeles Angels at home at the newly minted Rate Field.

The White Sox are tied with the San Diego Padres for the worst record in the Cactus League this spring, posting a 4-10 record with a .286 winning percentage.

Thankfully, records don’t matter in spring training, as it is a time to zone in on one’s craft and get themselves ready for the season.

This season in Major League Baseball, a new pitch has taken over, and it has captured the attention of at least two White Sox pitchers, who have been experimenting with it this spring.

A new pitch takes over Chicago White Sox camp

Last season, the Sweeper was the pitch that took its hold over baseball, but this season, a new pitch known as the “kick-change” has taken its grasp on baseball.

At least four pitchers on the White Sox, according to Elijah Evans of FutureSox, have said they’ve experimented with the new pitch this spring. Davis Martin and Gus Varland are the two most notable names on the White Sox who’ve featured it as part of their arsenal.

This one is for the baseball nerds. White Sox right-hander Davis Martin breaks down how he throws his “kick change”. #TheWhiteSoxPodcast | @ChuckGarfien pic.twitter.com/7bulJOCoFv — White Sox on CHSN (@CHSN_WhiteSox) March 3, 2025

The “kick-change” is thrown by spiking one’s figure on either the horseshoe leather part of the baseball while letting the middle and ring fingers rest on a seam. The theory is that the finger spiked will be the last to leave the baseball and give it a sharper break on the arm side.

The new pitch could be an effective weapon for Martin and Varland, who will be among the key contributors to the White Sox’s success this season.

Key contributors for this season

Martin is in a position to be the White Sox’s Opening Day starter, with his fellow rotational mates Martín Pérez and Jonathan Cannon competing for the honor. Martin is looking to bounce back this season after pitching to a 0-5 record and a 4.32 ERA in 50.0 innings.

Adding a “kick-change” could help Martin in that pursuit.

Davis Martin, Nasty 91mph Kick Change. 👌 pic.twitter.com/UlZvp2Ruhz — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) March 2, 2025

As for Varland, he was selected off waivers from the Dodgers last season and will look to be a key contributor to the White Sox bullpen. Varland is looking to build off of last season, where in 19 games with the Sox, he had a 1-0 record, with a 3.54 ERA in 20.1 innings.

Varland was primarily a fastball (55.6%) and slider (38.2%) pitcher last season, using his changeup (5.1%) very little. Changing up (pun not intended) his gripe on his changeup could help take his game to the next level.

The new pitch could be effective

Hopefully, this new pitch can lead Martin and Varland to successful seasons.

The White Sox need someone to step up in their bullpen after the news that Prelander Berroa will have to undergo Tommy John surgery and miss this season. Varland could be that guy, and adding a “kick-change” could help his chances.

Martin could be a trade piece for the Sox if he has a successful first half, with them having a ton of pitching prospects emerging on the farm.

