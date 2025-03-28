The Chicago White Sox have one of the better farm systems in Major League Baseball, ranking sixth and having six top 100 prospects.

The White Sox’s top three pitchers in their system, Noah Schultz, Hagen Smith, and Grant Taylor are all starting their seasons at Double-A Birmingham and will be one of the better pitching staffs in the Southern League.

Four of the White Sox’s top position player prospects are at Triple-A Charlotte, where they’ll get everyday reps to prepare them for when they get the call to go to the big leagues.

The future of the Chicago White Sox starts at Charlotte

Four of the White Sox’s top prospects are at the top of the lineup for tonight’s game against the Gwinnett Stripers.

Lineup for the game:

Chase Meidroth Colson Montgomery Edgar Quero Kyle Teel Bobby Dalbec Zach DeLoach Tim Elko Cal Mitchell Corey Julks

The most interesting part of the lineup is the top four, in particular, the top two of Meidroth and Montgomery, who could be the future one & two on the White Sox lineup.

The top two of Meidroth and Montgomery

Meidroth is an on-base machine, having a career of .425 OBP in three minor-league seasons. Meidroth is also an above-average hitter, hitting .293 last season.

Meidroth also has a great eye at the plate, being a walking machine, which led to his high OBP. Having these two tools makes him an effective lead-off hitter.

Montgomery hitting behind Meidroth is a smart move by manager Sergio Santos. Montgomery’s best tool is his power, and batting Meidroth in front of him will help drive up his RBI total.

Montgomery and Meidroth were in contention for the starting shortstop position during the spring, but Montgomery’s injuries and Meidroth inability to hit didn’t help them win the job.

The future of the White Sox lineup?

Even though this is the first game of the Knights season, this could be a sign that Meidroth and Montgomery could see a lot of time in the one and two spots to prepare them for when they get called up.

Meidroth saw plenty of time at the top of the White Sox order this spring and Montgomery did the same in the two hole.

If both have success in those spots for the first month, they could both receive a call to come up and be the one and two for the Sox.

