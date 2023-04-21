NFL cracking down on gambling issue, suspends five more players

The NFL is not playing around with the recent gambling surge that has hit the sports world. Last year, the league suspended star WR Calvin Ridley for the entire 2022-23 season for violating their anti-gambling policy, and he was subsequently traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Today, the NFL suspended four Detroit Lions players for violating the same policy, as well as another player from the Washington Commanders. NFL’s Ian Rappaport was the first on the story.

Sources: NFL suspended 5 players, including #Lions WR Jameson Williams, for violations of NFL gambling policy. #Lions’ CJ Moore & Quintez Cephus, plus #Commanders' Shaka Toney, are suspended indefinitely (at least 1 year). Williams & DET’s Stanley Berryhill are suspended 6 games. pic.twitter.com/Jnmzn8iKzj — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 21, 2023

Jameson Williams was the big name on this list, the second-year wide receiver out of the University of Alabama. Williams was hoping to have a major impact on the Detroit Lions this season, after missing much of the year recovering from an injury. This likely forces the Lions to target a wide out pretty early in the draft as Williams will miss 6 games.

The Lions have since released Quintez Cephus and CJ Moore.

Hopefully the Chicago Bears players will not follow in the footsteps of their NFC North rival. The Detroit Lions had a pretty average off-season, so hopefully after the masterpiece that Poles has put together it will give them an advantage.

