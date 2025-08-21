Chicago Blackhawks make big $46 million commitment to young star

The Chicago Blackhawks have invested heavily in someone they believe will become a key contributor to the offense under new head coach Jeff Blashill.

Per the Blackhawks, the team extended the contract of third-year forward Frank Nazar for seven seasons. He is set to make $6.59 million per year when the contract begins for the 2026-27 season. It will run through the 2032-33 season.

Nazar is set to make $46.13 in the new deal, and is playing on the final year of his three-year, $4.65 million rookie deal.

The Chicago Blackhawks extended Frank Nazar

In a statement by the Blackhawks on the extension, general manager Kyle Davidson called Nazar a top young talent in the league.

“Frank elevated his game last season and has proven himself to be one of the top young talents in the league,” said Davidson “He drives play using his elite speed and playmaking abilities, creating problems for opponents and opportunities for teammates every night. Frank is an integral piece of our team, and we’re thrilled to have him with us for the next eight seasons.”

Last season, Nazar recorded 26 points on 12 goals and 14 assists. He also appeared in 21 games with the Rockford IceHogs, and scored 24 points on 11 goals and 13 assists.

Nazar is one of an exciting young trio of forwards the Blackhawks are keeping stashed for what they hope is a future dynasty. Connor Bedard is the central talent and Chicago’s No. 3 pick in this year’s draft, Anton Frondell is another promising forward. Though he will not join the Blachawks in camp this year, opting to stay in the SHL for another season.

