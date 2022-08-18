Franmil Reyes is riding an impressive hot streak since being picked up by the Chicago Cubs.

It was announced on August 8th that Franmil Reyes would be joining the Chicago Cubs. Reyes was recently DFA’d by the Cleveland Guardians as he was having a down year. Reyes was incredibly productive as recent as last season when he collected 30 homers and 85 RBIs in 115 games.

Reyes has played eight games with the Cubs and has collected a hit in each, including six extra-base hits. Reyes continued his hot hitting against the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday as he recorded two more singles.

Franmil Reyes with another multi-hit game since joining the Cubs. Reyes' numbers since Cubs claimed him off waivers from Guardians: 8-game hitting streak

5 multi-hit games

13-for-34 (.382)

6 extra-base hits — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) August 18, 2022

Franmil Reyes was struggling quite a bit this season with Cleveland. In 70 games, Reyes only had a .213 batting average and a .603 OPS. Now, in only eight games with the Cubs, Reyes has already racked up 13 hits and has been on a tear.

It seems that Franmil Reyes has found himself in a comfortable position with the Chicago Cubs. Getting a fresh start with a new team doesn’t always help struggling players, but it’s definitely been the case for Reyes. He even commented on how much confidence he has gained since joining his new team.

Before today's game, Franmil Reyes said he believes the "change of scenery" dynamic can be real. "Of course, yeah," Reyes said. "Because my confidence went from 20 percent to like over 120 percent." He ropes another double. Now slashing .379/.379/.759 in first 29 ABs with Cubs. — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) August 17, 2022

When the current season concludes, Reyes will still be under team control for two more seasons. The Chicago Cubs are expected to have an interesting offseason, and next season’s roster is somewhat difficult to project. Right now, Franmil Reyes is making his best case to be a part of it.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE