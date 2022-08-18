Trending
Franmil Reyes red hot since joining the Cubs

Franmil Reyes

Franmil Reyes is riding an impressive hot streak since being picked up by the Chicago Cubs.

It was announced on August 8th that Franmil Reyes would be joining the Chicago Cubs. Reyes was recently DFA’d by the Cleveland Guardians as he was having a down year. Reyes was incredibly productive as recent as last season when he collected 30 homers and 85 RBIs in 115 games.

Reyes has played eight games with the Cubs and has collected a hit in each, including six extra-base hits. Reyes continued his hot hitting against the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday as he recorded two more singles.

Franmil Reyes was struggling quite a bit this season with Cleveland. In 70 games, Reyes only had a .213 batting average and a .603 OPS. Now, in only eight games with the Cubs, Reyes has already racked up 13 hits and has been on a tear.

It seems that Franmil Reyes has found himself in a comfortable position with the Chicago Cubs. Getting a fresh start with a new team doesn’t always help struggling players, but it’s definitely been the case for Reyes. He even commented on how much confidence he has gained since joining his new team.

When the current season concludes, Reyes will still be under team control for two more seasons. The Chicago Cubs are expected to have an interesting offseason, and next season’s roster is somewhat difficult to project. Right now, Franmil Reyes is making his best case to be a part of it.

