The Chicago Bears still have the most cap room left in the NFL

Whew! What a wild ride yesterday was after watching the Chicago Bears and Ryan Poles break the bank for multiple great signings. Many can argue the defensive line has still not been addressed, but the NFL Draft is right around the corner and the Chicago Bears still have a boatload of cash to give out. After yesterday’s signings, they still rank first in the league with just above 50 million left in cap space.

The Chicago Bears have made a statement. It was projected they’d come out firing to start, but I don’t think many expected them to sign the names they did for the price they did. Not to mention trading the number one overall pick in the draft for DJ Moore and even more picks. GM Ryan Poles has a plan and seems to be executing it early.

NFL Cap Space Update Per Over The Cap Bears $50.5M

Falcons $44M

Cardinals $33.1M

Bengals $29.1M

Patriots $28.4M

Texans $26.1M

Packers $24M

Raiders $23.4M

Broncos $22.9M

Browns $21.8M

Commanders $21.2M

Seahawks $20.1M

Chargers $18M

Panthers $17.4M

Giants $15.9M

Titans $15.9M… https://t.co/MFUHK8ixm0 — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) March 14, 2023

The Bears are winning free agency & the game of chess. They traded Roquan Smith (top 3 LB) instead of paying him 100 million, 60 guaranteed. Today, they sign LB’s Tremaine Edmunds *and* T.J Edwards for a combined 92 mill w/ 62 guaranteed. An absolute grandmaster chess move. — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) March 14, 2023

They’re still some big names that may interest the Chicago Bears

With plenty of cash to spend, you almost have to think the Chicago Bears will be targeting a defensive lineman. A few big names are still out there, like Frank Clark, Fletcher Cox, and Yannick Ngakoue. Surely Poles could swing one of them for a reasonable price. Heck even veteran Calais Campell was released yesterday by the Ravens. We don’t really know what direction the Chicago Bears want to go when it comes to the d-line. With all of the draft capital they have, I wouldn’t be surprised at all to see them go heavy in the trenches during the draft.

Best Available Free Agents by Position (Offense): QBs:

Jacoby Brissett

Gardner Minshew

Baker Mayfield

Taylor Heinicke

Teddy Bridgewater

Carson Wentz

Marcus Mariota

Andy Dalton RBs:

David Montgomery

Jamaal Williams

Miles Sanders

Alexander Mattison

Damien Harris

Kareen Hunt… https://t.co/1hfxI4G00z — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) March 14, 2023

A pass-rushing defensive tackle is atop of the needs list at this point, but what else? How about the running back situation. It was reported that the Chicago Bears want to re-sign David Montgomery, but if he decides to leave than where do they go? The draft is always a good pool to dip in when it comes to running backs, and Montgomery’s production wasn’t world-beating.

As for the rest, the linebacking group seems to be set after yesterday’s acquisitions, and the wide receiving room has been addressed with the DJ Moore trade. What’s the next move for Ryan Poles and the Chicago Bears? It’ll be very interesting to see what unfolds over the next few days and months, and where this roster will become before training camp.

