Training camp will give head coach Ben Johnson his strongest opportunity to evaluate the Chicago Bears as a whole yet. If he sees the roster in need of extra help, it wouldn’t be shocking to see the team dive back into free agency.

OTAs and minicamp has allowed Johnson to get a good sense of the young talent on his roster. Still, training camp is an entirely different beast. Every player on the roster must now prove they’re a strong fit in Johnson’s scheme, both offensively and defensively.

Chicago has spent all offseason aggressively fixing the biggest holes on their roster. But with a few clear areas still lacking, three defenders currently available make for perfect Bears free agency targets.

Za’Darius Smith, Edge

The Bears gave edge rusher Dayo Odeyingbo a three-year, $48 million contract during the offseason. He should form a potent tandem with Montez Sweat on the outside of Chicago’s defensive line. However, the options behind that duo are all unheralded. Za’Darius Smith gives the Bears another proven edge rusher.

Smith split the 2024 season between the Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions. Over 17 games total, he racked up 35 tackles, 17 quarterback hits and nine sacks. He would’ve led the Bears in sacks, as the four he made on the Lions alone would’ve tied for third-most on the team.

The 2025 season will mark Smith’s 11th season in the NFL. He has made 333 tackles, 173 quarterback hits and 69 sacks. At this stage of his career, the veteran would function as a rotational pass rusher. But having to face off against Sweat and Odeyingbo right into Smith would strike fear into all opposing quarterbacks.

If Smith were to sign with the Bears, he will have officially played for every team in the NFC North. As Chicago looks for extra pass rush, his services may be exactly what the team needs.

Jadeveon Clowney, Edge

The Bears won’t be the only team with interest in Smith, should they choose to go down that road. Luckily for Chicago, there is more than one veteran option available in free agency.

Jadeveon Clowney has bounced around the NFL since leaving the Houston Texans in 2018, playing for five different teams. If the Bears were to make to become the latest franchise Clowney joins, they’d be expecting him to get to the quarterback early and often.

That didn’t happen too much during the 32-year-old’s one-year run with the Carolina Panthers, as he made just 3.5. However, a year prior, Clowney registered 9.6 sacks as a member of the Baltimore Ravens. He has put up 58 total during his 11-year career, to go alongside 409 tackles and 139 quarterback hits.

Likely Smith, Clowney can fill a rotational role on passing downs. That would keep him fresh and focused on getting to the quarterback. Plus at this stage of his career, it won’t cost much to add Clowney to the pass rush.

Kyzir White, Linebacker

Chicago’s linebacker situation is set up much like their pass rush currently. Tremaine Edmunds and TJ Edwards are locked in at the top of the depth chart. But behind them is a group of names who have yet to prove themselves at the NFL level. The Bears must consider their depth at the position.

Kyzir White has spent the past two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, appearing in 28 games. He started all 17 in 2024, making 137 tackles, three passes defended an interception and a career-high 2.5 sacks. His game still needs improvement, as evident by White’s poor 48.8 grade from Pro Football Focus. However, it is clear the linebacker has elevated his playmaking ability while in Arizona.

His starting experience would be crucial behind Edmunds and Edwards. Fourth-rounder Ruben Hyppolite has plenty of potential, but White understands what it takes to succeed at the NFL level. That’ll make it harder to pry White away from the Cardinals, but the fact he is still available in free agency is telling.

Training camp will give those unheralded players an opportunity to make a name for themselves. But if they don’t make an impact, general manager Ryan Poles may need to start making some free agency phone calls.

