Fruit Machine Symbols 101: From Lemons to Lucky Sevens

Meaning Behind Slot Machine Fruits and Other Icons

The Sweet Logic Behind Fruit Slot Symbols

Throughout the history of casino games, specifically slot machines, fruit machine symbols have played a prominent role. Fruits were synonymous with fertility in Green mythology. There was another reason they would end up in slot machines. There were times when it was against the law to return cash or coins to players. So, chewing gum became the way to pay. Different fruits equate to different flavors. And fruits became part of the foundation of slot machines.

Why Do Slot Machines Have Fruit Symbols?

Fruits have different meanings when it comes to life, and they transcend to slot machines. Sounds strange, but everything has some sort of connection.

People who built slot machines recognized almost immediately that it paid to have slot machine symbols that were tempting and “friendly.” Hence, slot machine fruit symbols came to be commonplace. CasinoInside suggests that the fruits bear excitement and have pleasant flavors. That works on the human mind and psychology. If one likes something or associates it with something that is appealing or attractive, then they are likely to be drawn to it and play slot machines with such symbols.

What Are the Values of the Symbols on a Slot Machine?

Slot machine lines offer different symbols and values. Make sure to understand the pay chart for the slot one chooses to play. There are varying values depending on how the lines land. Some slots pay horizontally, while others will offer payment for diagonal connections. It is absolutely essential to understand how the pay mechanisms work when playing on a slot.

One slot machine fruit that commonly rewards players is the cherry. Some slots will pay out if one lands one or two cherries. While it might not be specified, the cherry symbol in these cases acts like a “wild” symbol. They could boost value when connecting with any amount, or even if a player hits a pair of other fruits or other icons on a payline.

The combination of the value of the symbols along with the mesmerizing music and sounds that go along with hundreds of slots spinning at the same time creates an environment that lends itself to people playing on fruit slot machines and all others for extended periods.

What Does 7 Mean on a Slot Machine?

Hear the saying “Lucky 7?” That plays into the slot machine universe, too. When one hits a seven or multiple sevens on a winning line, they should expect to receive a solid payoff. This follows from the number seven having strong meanings in different cultures and religions.

The lucky seven phrase is one that is a common mantra internationally. It is no surprise that slot machines and other aspects of casino play incorporate it into their strategies.

There are wild and scatter symbols that have different appearances depending on the theme of the slot machine. What they have in common is that if one or more are landed on, it will act like a symbol that equates to a winning one. So, if one gets two lemons and a wild symbol on a line while playing, expect the machine to return the payment as if one had the slot stop on three lemons.Slot machine payoffs, when it comes to fruit symbols in slots, could be the ultimate example of if life gives you lemons, make lemonade. That can be said for other fruits that appear on the iconic devices. They can give fruition to the hopes of winning money of all denominations.

