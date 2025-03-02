Chicago Cubs home run leader this spring in danger of going to Detroit Tigers

The Chicago Cubs are weighing a few important decisions before the start of the regular season on March 18 against the Los Angeles Dodgers at the Tokyo Dome in Japan.

The Cubs ruled out Nico Hoerner for opening day as he recovers from flexor tendon surgery. The team hopes he’ll be ready to start at second base by their “domestic opening day” matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks on March 27.

Chicago will also need to decide if they want to put third baseman Matt Shaw (oblique) on the plane for the Tokyo trip.

Shaw’s status for Japan could affect what the Cubs decide to do with a prospect who has been having a great run in the Cactus League.

Gage Workman is a Rule 5 pick, and Chicago must keep him on their big-league roster for the entire season. If he’s not, Workman would be offered back to the Detroit Tigers.

The Chicago Cubs could lose a player to the Detroit Tigers

Per Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune, Workman, who has never played a game in Triple-A, claimed he’s worried about taking one step at a time with the Cubs this spring.

“You’ve just got to go out and do your thing,” Workman said. “I think adding pressure is not going to help in any way. Obviously, I know the situation I’m in … you have to take it one at-bat at a time, and do all I can do at this point and let the chips fall where they may.”

With Shaw’s status for Japan unclear, Workman is fighting to at least keep a spot on the bench for opening day, forcing Chicago to make a tough choice on roster depth by the time the team plays Arizona later in March.

Gage Workman has been a force in the Cactus League

As of Sunday morning, Workman has the second most at-bats for the Cubs in the Cactus League with 19. He’s made the most of it, going .316/.391/.632 and leading the team with two home runs.

Cubs manager Craig Counsell didn’t downplay the uphill battle Workman faces to stay with Chicago, but he said he was happy for the young infielder after he hit home run No. 1 in his Cactus League debut.

“It’s easier for this player to put a lot of pressure on himself in spring training, I’ve got to make a good impression is kind of what’s going through your head, right?” Counsell said. “You can’t run from that, that’s the deal, man, like, we’ve got to make a decision on you. … There’s a lot of nerves and anxiety, and it’s so important to him to do good. And so you’re happy for somebody like that.”

At 25, Workman has played impressive enough this spring to make Counsell and his staff consider taking him to Japan. However, it’ll be a tough task for a player to make the jump from Double-A to the majors once Hoerner and Shaw are available.

