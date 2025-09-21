How gambling partnerships are changing the game for Chicago’s sports franchises

The world of professional sports has been evolving at a rapid pace, but nothing comes close to the impact that legalized sports betting has brought to that world. What was once considered taboo is now at the center of stadiums, fan conversations and sports jerseys. In the heart of the Midwest, in Chicago, where sports culture runs deep, gambling partnerships are no longer just a trend. They are reshaping the business models of major franchises.

In Chicago, all four pro teams from the major pro leagues have partnered with at least one gambling firm. Interestingly, these high-profile alliances with sportsbooks and casinos are not just about brand exposure. They are about revenue generation, fan engagement and the future of sports entertainment.

For the casino sites, it’s not just about wagering real money. Many platforms that partner with the Chicago teams also attract new users through free poker games, fantasy contests and no-deposit bonuses. These offerings help players who want to enter the world of gambling have a smooth entry without having to risk their finances. For Chicago sports enthusiasts, it is another avenue to stay connected with their favorite teams while enjoying the thrill of competition.

But now, what is entailed in these partnerships, and how are the two worlds affecting each other

A lucrative opportunity for teams

When sports betting was legalized in Illinois in 2019, a new door for revenue streams was opened for sports teams, and Chicago teams could not miss out on the opportunity. Since the state has become one of the biggest betting markets in the US, it is no surprise that gambling companies are eager to get their logos in front of loyal Chicago sports fans.

Take, for instance, the Chicago Bears. In 2021, the team announced a partnership with one of the popular Illinois-based sportsbooks. The multi-year partnership would include branding rights, digital integrations and in-stadium activations. In addition to that, the operator was given the title partner of the team’s customized free-to-play game on the Chicago Bears’ official app. According to a post by Gaming Today, these free-to-play games from sportsbooks are an excellent way of engaging fans.

Another major partnership was between the Cubs and a popular sportsbook. The deal was cut at $100 million. You can imagine what the team could do with such money. That means expansion, ease of getting players, better media presence and all that entails a partnership.

Stadium experiences are evolving

One of the most noticeable impacts of gambling partnerships is the transformation of the fan experience. When you go to watch a live match, it is no longer just about hot dogs, mascots and halftime shows. Betting has become part of the game-day routine. For instance, during the 2025 Super Bowl month, more than $1.6 billion in wagers were generated in the Prairie State. Remember, Chicago is one of the cities with the highest number of bettors in the state.

The Chicago Cubs made headlines when they announced that there were plans to build a two-story sportsbook next to Wrigley Field. Even though the facility is not on the stadium itself, it offers a space to wager legally on games and a place to hang out before and after matches. This is a new form of interactive entertainment that goes to the heart of game lovers.

Also, the United Center, home to the Bulls and the Blackhawks, started the construction of a sportsbook lounge. This lounge was developed in partnership with a major sportsbook in the US, bringing the excitement of wagering into an indoor arena. Right now, no fan is allowed to miss any action whenever the Blackhawks or the Bulls are playing on their home grounds. According to the CEO of United Center Joint Venture, Howard Pizer, the sportsbook lounge would give fans a fully immersive experience like no other in the country.

Increasing the number of fans

It is true that sports are a major part of the Chicago heritage, with the majority of Cook County residents identifying as fans of at least one major pro team in Chicago. These were findings from a Harris Poll survey of Cook County in 2023. However, the various sports teams can get even more fans if they get to the global arena.

Most of the casinos and sportsbooks that are forming partnerships with Chicago pro teams operate on a global scale, meaning that they can help different sports get to unreached markets. For instance, the Cubs’ official betting partner has a mobile app that allows fans not only to place wagers in real-time but also stream live games.

Interestingly, the operator has users in all parts of the world, including Africa, Asia and Europe, where MLB is not much of a sensation. Showcasing Cubs’ games in new markets increases the popularity of the game and the team. This is one of the direct impacts of the partnerships between sports teams and betting firms.

All in all, it is quite clear that the partnership between Chicago sports teams and gambling firms is a positive one. What started as simple sponsorships has become full-scale integrations that affect how fans engage with their beloved teams. For the Bulls, Bears, Cubs and Blackhawks, it means more than just revenue. It is staying alive in a world full of competition. And for the city, it is yet another reminder that when it comes to sports, Chicago never plays small.

