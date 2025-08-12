Roster Shake-Up: Game-Changing Acquisitions for the Chicago Bulls in 2025-26

The Chicago Bulls have been, at several times, one of the most successful teams in the NBA. However, the 2024-25 season was marked by inconsistency that resulted in a middling record of 39 wins to 43 losses. In the 2025 off-season so far the team has made several key changes in personnel, and more may be on the way. This is what you need to know about the main moves, and how the Bulls are shaping up for the start of the new season.

The Bulls’ 24/25 was a season of two halves. The team managed to keep the ball well throughout the season, ranking second in possessions across the whole league. But they struggled to turn that into points, with an overall offensive rating of 114.1 – putting them 20th out of 30 teams on attacking metrics.

The second half did pick up steam, with young players like Josh Giddey and Coby White increasing their value significantly after some strong showings. But it wasn’t enough to get the team into the playoffs, failing to make it for three seasons in a row. This year, the team is looking to make substantial investments in rebuilding. These are the big moves.

The Key Additions are Shaping Up

As of writing this, the Bull have signed three players in the offseason.

Isaac Okoro

Noa Essengue (Draft Pick #12)

Lachlan Olbrich (Draft Pick #55)

Okoro was acquired from the Cleveland Cavaliers in an exchange for the talented but often-injured Lonzo Ball. Okoro is an exciting, young and athletic forward – although at 6″4 he is one of the shortest members on the Bulls’ current roster.

Noa Essengue is a dynamic young forward with fluid ball control and a large arm span. However, at 18 years old and 198 lbs, the Frenchman may need to bulk out his lean 6″9 frame to really get going in the super-competitive NBA.

Signed by the Bulls as Draft Pick #55 was Australian Lachlan Olbrich. The Bulls originally planned to go in for Rocco Zikarsky, but traded the rights to his contract to the Minnesota Timberwolves and picked up Obrich instead.

Obrich is a tall, heavy-set big man who scouts say has a strong basketball IQ and defensive versatility. However, he is not currently a high usage player and needs to up his game involvement to shine in the NBA.

Existing New Prospects Could Come Good

Neither of these signings is likely to swing NBA betting odds by themselves. However, top sportsbooks price in more than individual signings. The Bulls’ also have some exciting new talent that could swing the odds in your favor, especially if you take advantage of the top sportsbooks’ promotions and offers to boost your edge.

Although it isn’t a new addition, signing Josh Giddey on a permanent long-term contract is looking to be a priority for the Bulls in the offseason. In 24/25 the young Australian became the first Bulls player since Michael Jordan to break more than five triple doubles in a single season. But with interest mounting from other teams, the Bulls will be looking to lock him down quickly.

Rookie Matas Buzelis could also have a breakout year if he progresses well. The young Lithuanian-American forward benefitted from Williams’ continued slump to get more minutes than expected in his debut season, showing promise as he grew into the league.

Departures Signal a Shakeup of the Core Team

General Manage Marc Eversley suggested that 2024-25 was a step back to “reposition and retool” the team, with meaningful progress expected in 2026 and 2027.

To that end, expect several departures as well as new incomings. Speculation is the Bulls will try to end the 2025-26 season with a significant amount under the NBA salary cap, enabling them to move for a big name player in next offseason.

Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball have both left already this season, to the Sacramento Kings and the Cleveland Cavaliers respectively.

Also possibilities to depart are veteran big man Nikola Vucevic and the recently underachieving Patrick Williams. Both play in positions impacted by the signings of Essuenge and Okoro, and both have been key parts of the recent underwhelming Bulls’ seasons.

Vucevic is apparently being closely monitored by the Los Angeles Lakers, although the current official team line is he will not be traded.

Meanwhile Williams has also been the subject of trade talk. Utah Jazz centre Rudy Golbert and RJ Barret of The Toronto Raptors have apparently been considerations, with Vucevic also mentioned as being on the line.

If Williams stays on his big contract, he will be required to prove himself in a potentially more bit part role if he is to see a renewal in the future.

Staff Remained Mostly Stable, Ownership Confident

Front office for the Bulls has remained mostly the same, signalling ownership are mostly positive with the team’s outlook and progress. Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Artūras Karnišovas and GM Eversley both had their contracts extended.

Both have expressed satisfaction and ongoing support with head coach Billy Donovan. While the team’s performance has remained middling, Donovan’s attacking style has made matches more exciting and kept fans engaged.

However, on the coaching staff side, some players were reportedly not happy with the recent firing of shooting coach and Director of Player Development Peter Patton.

According to the Chicago Sun Times one player said that Patton “the real deal” and was shocked at his unceremonious departure.

Off-court the Bulls’ match attendance also continued to shine. The team brought in 825,659 fans over the season for 1st place in the NBA attendance rankings.

The Overall Outlook Uncertain

The Bulls 9th place finish in the Eastern Conference last year, and a transitional off-season, suggests a team that could push on for playoff spots or might fall into another middling season.

The off-season has seen what could be season-long injuries to key players on rival teams, such as the Indiana Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton, the Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum and the Milwaukee Bucks’ Damian Lillard (who may even be retiring).

This could open up some space for other teams, if the top favorites in the conference start the season on a wobble. However, the Bulls are going through a self-admitted transition period, so they might not be the best placed to capitalize.

If young prospect signings can come good, or Williams has an unexpected resurgence to his past high ceiling, anything is possible. But overall 2025-26 looks likely to be a rebuilding season for the Chi-town team, with an aim to progress towards the top of the Conference in 2026-27.

Chicago Bulls analyst vetoes any trade idea for Josh Giddey Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE