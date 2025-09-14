‘These games happen’: Chicago Bears’ Ben Johnson ‘disappointed’ in 52-21 blowout

The Chicago Bears were outclassed by the Detroit Lions on Sunday in a 52-21 loss in front of 64,201 fans at Ford Field. The homecoming was a painful one for former Lions offensive coordinator and Bears head coach Ben Johnson.

It’s a kick in the teeth,” Johnson told media after the game. “Nothing about that feels good. Unfortunately, I’ve been through a number of these over the course of my career. You know these guys? I tell you, they’re hurt. You know it stinks. They fought, they fought the entire game.”

But did the Chicago Bears fight hard?

It didn’t seem like the Bears fought hard the entire game. The Bears folded in the second half after trailing 28-14 at halftime. The Lions scored the only 10 points of the third quarter. Chicago was outscored by Detroit 24-7 in the second half, allowing the defense to give up 50+ points, something the organization had not seen since the Marc Trestman era in 2014.

The Bears were outgained 511-339 in total yards. Lost the turnover battle 2-0. Second-year quarterback Caleb Williams went 19-of-30 for 207 yards passing, two touchdowns and one interception before being benched by third-year quarterback Tyson Bagent in the fourth quarter. The offensive line committed numerous penalties and allowed Williams to be sacked four times for minus-29 yards.

The Lions didn’t allow Jared Goff to be sacked one time, as the veteran quarterback threw for 334 yards and five touchdowns. No one in the secondary could cover Amon-Ra St. Brown, who caught nine passes for 115 yards and three touchdowns.

The Bears have leaders who believe

Johnson was disappointed in the outcome on Sunday but thinks the team has strong enough leadership to turn things around after a troubling 0-2 start.

“We have a lot of prideful guys,” Johnson said with a straight face after the blowout. “We’re two games into the season, and so I think they’re just as disappointed as the coaching staff is, and we’re committed to getting this thing right. I have a lot of belief in them.

“We have leaders. We have captains. I mean, when you’re around this league long enough, these games happen, and it doesn’t feel any better when it happens, but the good teams I’ve been on, they find a way to respond, and I know our guys will do that.”

Will they?

