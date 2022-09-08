San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is dealing with an injury ahead of Week 1 vs. the Chicago Bears



The Chicago Bears could catch a break in Week 1 as San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is dealing with an injury already.

Pro Football Networks, Aaron Wilson reports one source characterized Kittle’s status as being fluid but emphasized the groin injury is “not good,” adding that it would be optimal for him to rest and rehab for a week or two:

One source characterized Kittle’s status as being fluid but emphasized the groin injury is “not good,” adding that it would be optimal for him to rest and rehab for a week or two. Another source called it a Grade 2 strain that has limited Kittle’s top-end speed. One of the top tight ends in the game and well known for his toughness, Kittle wouldn’t shock anyone if he opted to play through the injury. Nonetheless, his chances of playing nearly the entire season are considered much more likely if he sits out the season opener and doesn’t further aggravate the injury.

Kittle has been battling the injury since Monday and didn’t practice Wednesday, according to head coach Kyle Shanahan.

“I’m not sure,” Shanahan said Wednesday when asked about Kittle’s status. “I was hoping he would be good today. He did it a little bit on Monday and not feeling good today, so we’ll have to see day by day.

Nonetheless, George Kittle’s chances of playing nearly the entire season are considered much more likely if he sits out the season opener and doesn’t further aggravate the injury. Kittle is a three-time Pro Bowl tight end and is considered amongst the best in the league.

If George Kittle were to miss Sunday’s season opener, first-year-starter Trey Lance will be without his number one weapon. This would be a massive break for the Bears who have had their own injury woes and a golden opportunity to get a win.

