Chicago Bears: Why Gerald Everett is excited about the new offense

New Chicago Bears tight end Gerald Everett thinks the offense will have its chances to catch the defense off guard. Through the first week of training camp, the Bears’ defense dominated rookie Caleb Williams and the offense.

The Chicago Bears offense struggled during the “team” period

Williams is showing why the Bears drafted him as the No. 1 overall pick during 7-on-7 drills. However, he’s making mistakes similar to those of his predecessor, Justin Fields, during the 11-on-11 portions of practice.

On Thursday, Williams committed multiple turnovers during the 11-on-11 period. He held on to the ball too long and misfired on several passing attempts. He failed to convert a situational drill where the offense needed to get into field goal range from the 50-yard line before the end of the first half.

That isn’t the whole story.

Gerald Everett is ready to be flexible

The Bears are implementing a complex offense in Shane Waldron’s first season as the offensive coordinator. It’ll take time to catch on, but Everett, a former player in Waldron’s system, is excited about what the offense can do when they learn the system.

Per The Athletic, Everett said the Bears skilled players will be expected to have extra flexibility this season:

“Just being interchangeable with receivers and the tight ends and even the running back,” he said. “I mean I don’t think there are many tight ends that are doing jet sweeps or catching screens, so hopefully to implement that as well as I did any other year that I have been in the league.”

Everett said the offense can be scary

While the offense didn’t come close to beating the defense during the team period, Everett said the offense is starting to catch the defense off guard:

“It’s scary. It’s scary. I’m sure you guys have seen it,” he said. “Even today we gave the defense something to look at, something they probably weren’t ready for, but like I said, being interchangeable even with DJ (Moore) and Keenan (Allen) and the guys in the receiving room. We’re going to want to play all of the spots. Whether it be right direction or left direction, we’re all going to be flying up and down the field.”

Hopefully, the offense can do more than confuse the defense during the pre-snap and early in the play. Once they figure that out, the offense could be scary in the regular season.

