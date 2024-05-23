Trending
Bears

Chicago Bears DT Gervon Dexter made 1 major change to his body this offseason

Jordan Sigler
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears
Oct 15, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears defensive lineman Gervon Dexter Sr. (99) warms up before a game against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field.

Chicago Bears defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. made a critical change to his body for the upcoming season. Dexter will be expected to play a large role on the defensive line for the upcoming season.

The Chicago Bears have depth issues on the defensive line

NFL: Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers
Jan 7, 2024; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Bears defensive tackle Zacch Pickens (96) during warmups prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

The Bears heavily invested in the offense to aid rookie quarterback Caleb Williams’ progression, and because of that, they weren’t able to distribute more resources to the defensive line this offseason. The Bears’ two-worst roster positions are defensive tackle and defensive end, and it’s arguable which is worse. The Bears’ top four defensive tackles are Andrew Billings, Zacch Pickens, Michael Dwumfour, and Dexter.

Not much depth there for new defensive coordinator Eric Washington to work with.

Dexter started his rookie season slow but played better from December on. He finished the season with 2.5 sacks. One of the knocks on Dexter’s game coming out of college was that he could be slow off the ball, lacked athleticism, and had to rely on power to beat his blocks.

Gervon Dexter is leaner this offseason

NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears
Oct 15, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears defensive lineman Gervon Dexter Sr. (99) warms up before a game against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field.

Dexter appears to have taken one step that head coach Matt Eberflus preaches for his defenders. During his press conference Thursday, Eberflus said he changed his body before OTAs:

“I noticed the body composition first,” Eberflus said. “[Dexter] was really good. He changed his body in the time he was off. He’s quicker, leaner.”

Eberflus likes his defenders long and lean. Hopefully, Dexter will be more explosive off the ball this season. However, losing his frame could cost him his abilities as a run defender. If he’s a liability outside of passing downs, Dexter might be used even more as a rotational player.

But who is a good option for the Bears to rotate with Dexter?

NFL: Chicago Bears Press Conference
Mar 14, 2024; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears safety Kevin Byard speaks during a press conference at Halas Hall.

