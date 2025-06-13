Chicago Bears starter changed his body for new coaching staff; ‘hardest’ offseason

The Chicago Bears defense isn’t having a dramatic overhaul this offseason from former head coach Matt Eberflus’ scheme to new defensive coordinator Dennis Allen’s system. Like Eberflus, Allen will deploy a 4-3 base scheme with the Bears.

Still, Allen has notable differences that he wants from players in his system. Allen relies on speedy defenders, preferring quickness and aggressiveness over power. That means some players on the defensive line are slimming up before training camp.

The “hardest” Chicago Bears offseason

During an appearance on the CHGO Bears podcast, third-year defensive tackle Gervon Dexter told hosts Adam Hoge and Mark Carman that he’s working on techniques that are helping him come out of his stance from his hips with more explosion.

Dexter said this offseason has been one of the “hardest” for him as he’s changing his physique into Allen’s defense.

“I think when someone asked me if I put on some weight, I think I said shout out to (head strength and conditioning) coach Pierre (Ngo),” Dexter said. “Coach Pierre and the business staff, (assistant strength and conditioning coach) Mark Philippi.

“They’ve done an unbelievable job with just helping me reach some of the things, and even like creating goals for me and seeing the potential and where I could be at weight-wise and body-wise. So, shout out to them for that as well. But yes, it has been one of the hardest.”

Gervon Dexter has been a leader in the locker room

Dexter has been working on more than his body this offseason. The second-round pick in the 2023 draft has become a vocal leader on the defensive line, organizing workouts with defenders during downtime in the spring and summer.

In 2024, Dexter saw his numbers improve from his rookie season, doubling his sack total to five, recording 51 total tackles, and hitting the opposing quarterback 19 times.

Dexter and the Bears are hoping he can take his talent to the next level under Allen. His body and mind are in the right place before training camp in July.

