Get Ready for the Chicago Bears 2025 Season Kickoff!

As the NFL regular ramps up, it’s the perfect time to gear up—whether you’re shopping for a die-hard Bears fan or showing off your own fandom. FOCO has a large selection of officially licensed merch ready for every kind of fan moment, from backyard barbecues and tailgate traditions to home-viewing parties and even going out to the game. We’ve pulled together a collection of FOCO’s top Bears gear, featuring popular apparel, accessories, and collectibles like BRXLZ and exclusive bobbleheads. No matter how you celebrate game day, there’s something here to elevate experience.
Top Chicago Bears Apparel Picks
FOCO offers high-quality, officially licensed apparel designed with passionate sports fans in mind. From soft hoodies and t-shirts to unique items like overalls, every piece of gear combines comfort with team pride—ideal for showing your colors on game day and beyond.
Chicago Bears T-Shirts
Chicago Bears Overalls
Must-Have Chicago Bears Accessories
Celebrate your Bears spirit down to the last detail with FOCO’s extensive range of officially licensed accessories. Whether it’s trendy hats, spacious bags, playful friendship bracelets, or practical daily items, these pieces let fans showcase their team loyalty no matter where they are.
Chicago Bears Hats & Caps
Chicago Bears Tailgate Tote Bags
Chicago Bears Friendship Bracelets
Top Collectibles for Chicago Bears Fans
FOCO’s exclusive selection of officially licensed collectibles features detailed bobbleheads and buildable BRXLZ. Whether you’re decking out your fan cave, sprucing up your workspace, or searching for the perfect gift, these standout pieces are must-haves for any true fan.
Chicago Bears Bobbleheads
Bobblehead Prices and Inventory May Vary*
Chicago Bears BRXLZ
BRXLZ Prices and Inventory May Vary*
Find the Perfect Chicago Bears Fan Gifts
This curated list is just the start. FOCO’s full collection of licensed Bears merchandise includes hundreds of apparel, accessories, and collectible items. Whether you’re shopping for a fellow fan or treating yourself, FOCO has everything you need to show your Chicago pride loud and proud.
For More Great Chicago Sports Content
Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.
Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE